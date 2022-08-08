Forbes unveils Middle East’s Top 30 Banks 

For the second consecutive year, Qatar’s QNB Group tops the list with $300.3 billion in total assets…reports Asian Lite News

Forbes Middle East has unveiled its ranking of the Middle East’s Top 30 Banks 2022, recognizing the region’s most resilient banking heavyweights that have emerged strong from the pandemic crisis. To construct the list, Forbes Middle East compiled data from listed stock exchanges in the Arab world and ranked companies based on sales, profits, assets, and market value.

As of June 28, 2022, the 30 banks had a total market value of $586.6 billion and assets worth $2.5 trillion. Gulf banks dominate this year’s ranking, with 25 out of the 30 based in the GCC. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the most represented countries on the list, with 10 and seven banks, respectively. Qatar follows with four banks, while Morocco has three.

For the second consecutive year, Qatar’s QNB Group tops the list with $300.3 billion in total assets. The UAE’s FAB, Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank, and Saudi National Bank follow in a three-way tie for second place. UAE-based Emirates NBD rounds up the top five. Combined, these five amassed $16.8 billion in 2021 profits, constituting 49% of the aggregate profits of the 30 banks on the list.

Top 5 Banks In The Middle East 2022

1 | QNB Group

Country: Qatar

Group CEO: Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa

2 | First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Country: UAE

Group CEO: Hana Al Rostamani

3 | Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Group CEO and MD: Saeed Al-Ghamdi

4 | Al Rajhi Bank

Country: Saudi Arabia

CEO: Waleed Abdullah Ali Al-Mogbel

5 | Emirates NBD

Country: UAE

Group CEO: Shayne Nelson

