Political lines blur as leaders remember how the singer’s voice united India, reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the death of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who succumbed to multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday.

In his heartfelt tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who was among the first to meet the bereaved family in the hospital, said in his condolence message: “Her passing is an irreparable loss to the nation. But for all lovers of good music, she’ll forever remain a source of inspiration.” Gadkari called the departed singer “the nation’s pride”.

Echoing the sentiments of the Hindi film world, ace producer Boney Kapoor said: “She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.”

Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani went down memory lane and tweeted: “She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter and joy when talking about music. I’m broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.”

“Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Gar Yaad Rahe … and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn spoke for all of India when he said: “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs.”

In his tribute, India’s former Test captain Virat Kohli said: “Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for the music and the memories.”

‘Aligarh’ and ‘Scam 1992’ maker Hansal Mehta was one of the first to tweet: “The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji.”

Kerala CM says her music united people

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

The Governor in his message said, ” Deeply grieved by the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. She will live in our minds through countless melodies which her mellifluous voice immortalised. However, Latajis’s greatness goes beyond her sweet voice.

“By signing in almost all Indian languages. Lata Ji showed us how music unites people of diverse languages, Lata Ji showed us how music united peoples of diverse languages and locations. My heartfelt condolences”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said, “Lata Mangeshkar was a singer unparalleled and conquered the hearts of millions of people globally through her unique style of singing.

“There are several generations who have grown along with her music and she has an immortal place in the hearts of all of them. She had not only sung in Hindi but in other Indian languages as well and was at a dizzy height in music much above her compatriots. Keralites are also lucky to listen to her song in Malayalam. I extend my condolences.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary singer, #LataMangeshkar. She was an unparalleled musician who has left an indelible mark on the history of Indian music. Her contributions will be remembered forever. Heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HzPkwu27p4 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 6, 2022

Rahul Gandhi express condolences

As condolences pour in on the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Congress leaders onn Sunday offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too tweeted, “Her passing away is unbearable loss to Indian Music as she picked all the musical note of the Indian Music and showcased it.”

The Congress official Twitter handle, “The passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji comes as a huge loss for our country. Her voice mesmerised millions, and inspired people all over the world. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines.

