Vistara launches Mumbai-Abu Dhabi daily flights

The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 1910 Hours (IST) and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours (GST)

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated non-stop, daily flights between Mumbai (India) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 1910 Hours (IST) and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours (GST), making Vistara the first-ever carrier to offer the choice of Premium Economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy class.

Commenting on the start of the new international route, Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We have been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region, and are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network. UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia’s best airline on this route.“

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards.

The airline has recently been recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and South Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

In a short span of over seven years since starting operations, Vistara has recently crossed the milestone of flying 35 million passengers.

