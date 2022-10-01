Uzbekistan Honours Prof. Kishan Devani

Professor Kishan Devani BEM, FRSA Honoured Again with Uzbekistan’s Highest Academic Honour – Two accolades in one year! A feat achieved by not many across the globe

The Ministry of Higher and Specialised Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the prestigious Andijan State University conferred the highest academic title for the second time in one year by an Uzbeki University of Honorary Professor to Kishan Devani BEM by the prestigious and historic Andijan State University (Zahiriddin Muhammad Bobur Andijan State University).

In the UK and Uzbekistan, it is the highest academic title (even higher than an honorary Doctorate/PhD) to be awarded to individuals whom the university wish to appoint, honor, and to work with.



Professor Devani hopes to assist the University’s Lecturers by assisting in their Pedagogical training and carrying out sessions on improving the quality of teaching and learning across the University.



The Chancellor (Rector) of the University – Professor A.S. Yuldashev said “We are honoured and delighted to confer the highest and most prestigious Academic Honour of Honorary Professor to Professor Kishan Devani BEM. This is the second Honorary Professorship that he has received; a feat that rarely many have achieved in Uzbekistan. We look forward to working with him over the coming years and continuously growing our relationship from strength to strength.”



Professor Devani BEM expressed his delight adding “I am truly humbled being conferred the most prestigious academic accolade and title of Honorary Professor for the second time within one year from the Republic of Uzbekistan – a feat that not many before me have achieved. It is a matter of great pride for me and a deep sense of humility that the Republic of Uzbekistan would bestow such an honour upon me once again.”



Professor Kishan Devani BEM, shall visit Uzbekistan regularly do deliver talks, lectures and training for staff and students going forward.

