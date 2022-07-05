Amama Arrives in London

Amama, for its first international pop-up, is coming to Wimbledon, London on 10th of July 2022

Amama, a well-known Indian Jewellery brand, is redefining handcrafted statement jewellery by representing not just its buyers but also the skilled workers who carve and reinvent the brand’s aspirations with their hard work. Amama, as a brand, is famous for its aesthetic yet lightweight statement pieces. All the collections have a story behind them.

“We aim to connect with our clients through the stories and the jewellery that comes out of them. ‘Never Limiting, Always Creating!’ is what we believe in. After looking at the ever-evolving fashion industry and its dynamic nature, we realised that we had to come up with something new very frequently. Now, we make sure that we have new collections coming in every month”, says Nikita Gupta, Founder of Amama

Amama, for its first international pop-up, is coming to Wimbledon, London on the 10th of July 2022. It is ecstatic to meet all their international “Amama Lovers”, a name they call their clients with. It intends to not just meet the existing fan base but also introduce the brand to new people who are jewellery enthusiasts like them.

With time passing by, Amama has had a revolutionary journey. A brand that started with just 10 product pictures and 50k rupees in the pocket has now got many heads turned through its statement-making pieces.

“Today, we stand at 6 million dollars in revenue, and that’s crazy to think about where we started from. It’s a brand in its making and we are hopeful that every woman in the world will possess Amama’s jewels in the near future”, added Gupta.

From making its own jewels to curating pieces and collaborating with several other handmade jewellery brands, Amama makes sure that all its customers find what they want on its www.amama.in

In the span of its five years of journey, the brand has been spotted on several Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and many more. Popular influencers and bloggers such as Masoom Minawala, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Komal Pandey, and many more have also adorned the pieces in their unique ways.

WEBSITE : www.amama.in

INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/amamajewels/

