Huge Wembley showcases spirit of multicultural Britain

In the London Borough of Brent, Wembley Park – London’s most exciting new neighbourhood – burst into joyous celebration on 4th June with a huge Jubilee Dance Party to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrating the multicultural nature of the community through dance, from Soca, Reggae and Afrobeat vibes to the beats of Bollywood, Wembley Park took partygoers on a tour of music and dance styles that have deep roots both around the world and within the diverse borough, where 150 languages are spoken.

With over 2,000 visitors partaking in the free group dance classes, and over 5,000 overall event goers the Jubilee Dance Party was a huge success, welcoming the return of free, live events in the neighbourhood after the pandemic.

One of the highlights was the Caribbean Niceness dance class delivered by headline dance partners Rambert, Britain’s oldest dance school, whose faculty teacher Sheba Montserrat shared not just her moves but insights into Caribbean and Black British history.

Also headlining was Pineapple Dance Studios, London’s premiere dance complex headquartered in the heart of Covent Garden, whose enormous and exhilarating street/hip hop dance class got the crowd moving to energy-packed tunes, under the shadow of the National Stadium. Pineapple Dance Studios’ ‘Dance TikTok Style’ classes were also well received during the day, as was Rambert’s high-octane Rock & Roll Stroll class.

Jubilee partygoers were also treated to an outstanding performance from Bollywood Dance School, with over 100 performers showcasing and sharing their moves.

Other highlights included local dance legend Edoardo Lima, Swing Patrol, MoreYoga and Zumba teacher Jonas Hedqvist, who provided energy-packed insights into dance styles from around the world, all of which have taken hold in the Brent community over the years.

Professional dance company and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists TNG (The Next Generation) also delivered a visual spectacle to delight partygoers from across Wembley Park and beyond.

“The Queen has seen a great deal of change in Britain over the past seven decades. Our country is benefiting from increased diversity in myriad ways, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate that here at Wembley Park, with different cultures coming together and creating something spectacular to mark the Platinum Jubilee.” Says Josh McNorton, Cultural Director, Wembley Park

In addition to the dance events and live music on the day, partygoers contributed to a stunning digital photo portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II by uploading their images taken on the day. Families also enjoyed bubble ologists, horse guards stilt walkers, face painters, jugglers and circus skills demonstrations, pavement artists and performances by a children’s entertainer, with visitors of all ages and backgrounds embracing the party spirit.

Wembley Park is London’s most exciting new neighbourhood. Already home to the OVO Arena Wembley, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Wembley Stadium, Wembley Park is building on its international reputation for music and sporting events and becoming a landmark destination with culture, entertainment, and community at its heart.

As a neighbourhood, Wembley Park includes over 4,700 new homes, shops, and places to work, as well as attractive public spaces, with parks and gardens, public squares and wide boulevards for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. When completed, nearly half of the 85-acre site will be open space and private gardens and Wembley Park will be home to the largest single site of Build to Rent in the UK, with over 6,000 homes, all managed by Quintain Living.

The three-acre southern section of what will be the seven-acre Union Park is the latest milestone in the transformation of Wembley Park, including brand new amenities such as a children’s paddling pool, a playground, a pond, new trees, and expansive lawns, as well as outdoor training equipment.

The neighbourhood continues to welcome innovative food, retail, and leisure experiences, including Amazon Fresh, The White Horse pub by Fuller’s, Black Sheep Coffee, Bread Ahead, Pasta Remoli, Haute Dolci, Masalchi by Atul Kochhar, Chop-Chop London, Out of Office Coffee, Studio 5ive and MoreYoga.

The presence of four hotels, London Designer Outlet (LDO), which includes over 70 shops and restaurants with premium brands that offer 70 per cent off RRP, and BOXPARK Wembley, which has brought independent street food traders to the area and a dedicated floor to gaming including Pop Golf, Bad Axe and Meetspace VR, make Wembley Park an exceptional destination for culture, entertainment, food, and shopping.

Wembley Park’s cultural strategy features a year-long programme of free public events. Recent highlights include International Busking Day, an annual music festival supporting street performance; Winterfest, Wembley Park’s popular lights festival; Wemba’s Dream, a performance festival co-produced with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which will soon be moving its headquarters to the neighbourhood.

An extensive public art programme animates Wembley Park’s open spaces, with recent commissions by JR, Jason Bruges, Mr Doodle, Pref, Miriamandtom, Vivien Zhang and Maser. A new purpose-built community centre, The Yellow, provides a weekly programme of free community activities, ranging from youth theatre to Indian classical dance.

