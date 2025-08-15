Delhi’s Butter Chicken Icons

In Delhi, butter chicken isn’t just a recipe—it’s a legend. A dish that has comforted generations, sparked endless debates over “who does it best,” and found its way into every food lover’s heart. This season, we’ve uncovered three standout names serving butter chicken so exceptional, it deserves a place on your bucket list—whether you’re dining in or ordering at home.

Stories by Bhai G – New Friends Colony (NCR)

Butter Chicken Worth Every Bite

Tucked into the lively lanes of New Friends Colony, Stories by Bhai G has carved a loyal following with its award-winning flavours and consistent quality. Offering both dine-in and delivery options, this multi-cuisine gem has become a must-order spot for food lovers across Delhi-NCR.

At the heart of their popularity is their signature butter chicken, crafted with an in-house fresh tomato puree slow-cooked for hours to achieve the perfect balance of sweet, savoury, and tangy. Smoky, juicy, and free from artificial colours, the dish delivers a rich and authentic experience with every bite.

But the appeal doesn’t stop there. Their menu spans North Indian classics, Chinese delicacies, and bold tandoori snacks, each beautifully presented. The Shahi Paneer is another house favourite—rich, creamy, and deeply rooted in traditional flavours, making it a hit with vegetarian diners.

Beyond restaurant service, Stories by Bhai G also excels in catering for events and parties, offering live counters, wood-fired pizzas, sushi stations, and more. Their culinary excellence has earned them multiple awards from top food and hospitality bodies, cementing their status as one of NCR’s most trusted and celebrated dining names.

Sirka – Malviya Nagar (NCR)

Butter Chicken That Speaks Delhi’s Soul

If you crave butter chicken that tastes like nostalgia in a bowl, Sirka—the beloved Malviya Nagar cloud kitchen—delivers just that. Available exclusively through delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, Sirka’s dish blends Delhi’s culinary legacy with modern convenience, making it a must-try for purists and new-age foodies alike.

The secret lies in their commitment to tradition: chicken marinated overnight so spices seep into every fibre, then slow-cooked until the meat is tender and the gravy luxuriously smooth. The result is a deeply flavoured, creamy, smoky masterpiece that lingers on the palate.

Sirka’s butter chicken stands out for its balanced spice profile—cloves, paprika, and fenugreek enrich a velvety tomato base, creating a flavour that’s indulgent yet refined. No wonder customers rave, “It’s definitely a must-try,” with some even comparing it to Delhi’s most iconic plates.

Their menu extends beyond the star attraction, featuring achari and Afghani tikka, bone-in or boneless butter chicken, and aromatic biryanis. Prices for the butter chicken hover around ₹725, offering premium quality at a reasonable value for such craftsmanship.

What makes Sirka special is their ability to capture Delhi’s culinary heart and deliver it straight to your doorstep—no shortcuts, just soul-deep flavour wrapped in the warmth of tradition.

Talabh – Where Delhi 6 Flavours Come Alive in Gurgaon

Some dreams take decades to shape, and some carry the aroma of heritage. Talabh, located in Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension, embodies both. While just five years old as an establishment, it springs from a 20-year culinary dream of a chef with over 18 years of experience serving everyone from cricketing legends to heads of state.

Before Talabh opened, the chef travelled the world, showcasing authentic Indian cuisine on international stages. Yet his heart remained with the rustic charm of Delhi 6—the historic walled city whose food culture inspired Talabh’s very soul.

Here, the butter chicken is a piece of Delhi’s culinary heritage. Guided by the mentorship of Old Delhi’s seasoned khansamas, the dish starts with tandoori chicken, charred to smoky perfection, then bathed in a mildly sweet, buttery, and creamy gravy. The flavour is indulgent without being overpowering, a testament to patience, precision, and respect for tradition.

The menu is equally steeped in heritage—chicken Changezi, succulent seekh kebabs, freshly baked kulchas, and rich Delhi-style curries that warm the heart. Each dish feels like a journey, from the sizzle of the tandoor to the aroma of slow-cooked gravies, transporting you straight to Chandni Chowk’s bustling lanes.

For Gurugram diners, Talabh is more than a restaurant—it’s a sanctuary for authentic flavours in a city that often runs on speed. Whether you’re visiting for a family feast, a cosy dinner, or simply to savour their legendary butter chicken, Talabh ensures you leave with a story as satisfying as the meal itself.

Three Styles, One Legacy

Though each of these establishments approaches butter chicken differently, they share one unshakable trait: a devotion to craft. At Stories by Bhai G, innovation meets tradition in a vibrant sit-down setting. At Sirka, authenticity is packaged for the modern, on-the-go eater without compromising depth of flavour. And at Talabh, history and heritage take centre stage, celebrating Old Delhi’s timeless recipes in the heart of Gurugram.

In a city where butter chicken is more than just food—it’s a cultural identity—these three kitchens stand as proof that the legend is alive and thriving. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the dish or new to its charms, this trio guarantees a taste worth remembering.