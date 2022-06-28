WASUP Song launched in Hindi

World Against Single Use plastics (WASUP) founded by Prof Dr. Abdul Rashid Gatrad, OBE DL, aims to raise awareness about environmental pollution from plastics. www.wasupme.com …reports Asian Lite News

Environment is where we live, work, and socialise, however its importance in our lives is not reflected in the way we care for our surroundings. Despite countless warnings of the detrimental environmental impact of non-biodegradable plastics, very little is being done to make a change, with some people even dismissing the notion. It is our intention to highlight the magnitude of this issue through a medium which people maybe more receptive to – music.

Dr. Chithra Ramakrishnan, MBE, Founder, Director, British Carnatic Choir (BCC) introduced Professor Gatrad and facilitated a partnership between WASUP and Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Mumbai, India, seeking to foster a broader understanding of the environmental implications of plastic pollution through a universal language – music. Working with both these organisations BCC is now spearheading this song globally.

“This song will take the world by storm. It is produced by Shanker Mahadevan Academy for WASUP – World Against Single Use Plastic that founded in 2017. Shankar’s beautiful voice is supported by a heart-rending chorus from young children pleading with us to save our planet. With English subtitles it is an absolute hit that everyone can enjoy” Professor Gatrad OBE commented on the song.

The song will thereby raise awareness and empower more people and organizations to take responsibility for the future of our environment and find more sustainable solutions to single use plastic mass consumption.

“Shankar Mahadevan Academy has collaborated with WASUP to produce this masterpiece that is set to change human behaviour for years to come, through music. The message is short and clear that can enjoy listening and take heed of the message. The world needs such songs in all languages. We hope that it will reach many corners of the world, says Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan.”

The music produced will be promoted and shared widely to raise awareness across the Commonwealth countries and beyond.

