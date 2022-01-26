Pakistan Opposition politicians have called the corruption index report “a charge sheet against PM Imran Khan” and calling upon him to resign, Dawn reported…reports Asian Lite News





Leader of the Opposition in the Pak National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI govt “has broken all records of corruption in the last 20 years. Among the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has unfortunately been ranked as the 5th most corrupt country.”



He tweeted that under his brother Nawaz’s rule, corruption had decreased despite massive development projects being undertaken. This, Sharif said, was down to “transparency, good governance and legal reforms”, adding that corruption was rampant under Imran Khan even though he had not carried out any major development works.



PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz declared the Imran Khan government “the most corrupt government in Pakistans history”, claiming that every sector had witnessed a decline during his reign.



Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s anti-corruption slogans were merely a front for targeting the opposition after coming to power, while the party’s information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the premier to address the nation and answer their questions over the latest TI report.



Zulfiqar Ali Bader, spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the publication of this report, there was no justification for Imran Khan to remain in government.



“Imran Khan came to power with the slogan of ending corruption but now, with corruption increasing, he should go home,” he said.

Imran Khan

Four Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members have expressed dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister and asked for a substitute for the post, the country’s opposition party said, adding that those rebels are in touch with Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Dawn newspaper reported quoting PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal that the speech of Imran Khan a few days back was a speech of a failed, defeated and depressed leader and the 220 million people of the country would question him because he damaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the future of the country.

The opposition leader made his remarks during a press conference at Sadiqabad on Tuesday night.

He said the resignation of Shehzad Akbar had exposed the claims of the government which it made by making false cases against the PML-N and in each court released them honourably.

He further said the Titanic of the PTI was sinking Imran Khan and all his cabinet members would try to leave the country. He said the government would be finished and there would be general election before local polls, Dawn reported further.

Imran Khan has once again become the talk of the town for his “hollow speeches” in the country, as he said during the interaction ealiar that “if they unseat him, he can turn dangerous”.

“Throughout his speech, Khan looked very nervous and stressed. He felt sidelined and felt that he is losing his grip (on the Pakistan government) and some power are trying to throw him away… but he (Khan) can’t say it directly,” a journalist Marvi Sirmed has said while calling the Pakistan Prime Minister “a coward.” (IANS/ANI)

