Musk to remove device label from tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding labels that identify the type of device used for tweeting.

He shared the information from his Twitter account to which he wrote, “And we’ll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that.”

Device label used to show from which device the tweet has been tweeted, i.e. if a tweet is shared from an Android device then it shows “Tweeted from Android” and for iPhones, it shows “Tweeted from iPhone”.

Using these markers, Twitter claims, “helps you better understand how a Tweet was posted.”

Twitter’s help site states, “This additional information provides context about the Tweet and its author.”. It adds, “If you don’t recognise the source, you might want to find out more about the content.”.

In addition, this function has been used to expose Android brand advocates tweeting from competing for iOS devices.

Blue service back on Nov 29

Musk on Wednesday said that the microblogging platform will relaunch its $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29 – this time more “rock solid”.

He also said that with the new release, “changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service”.

Musk had earlier paused Blue service after several fake accounts came up on Twitter, impersonating brands and celebrities.

After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.

Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.

