Meal subscription platforms to reduce weight

It is tough to keep track of one’s health when living a fast-paced life in a major metropolis. And for a variety of reasons, we are all preoccupied with life, career, romance etc. Being hard pressed for time, many of us ignore our health and refuse to go into the kitchen opting for junk food instead.



It’s important to have a nutritious diet, and we now have a wealth of possibilities for a healthy lifestyle habit, whether you live in a metro city or an urban location. We have prepared a list of the top ten meal subscription platforms for those who desire to reduce or gain weight, keep healthy and eat sensibly, or just save time.



Copper + Cloves



Sarah’s Copper + Cloves cafe, situated in Bengaluru, will get you excited about eating more plants and to helps you to cook beautifully. The brand now offers a meal subscription plan tailored to your specific needs; simply message them on Instagram and they will respond.



Aside from that, you may visit her website for amazing healthy eating recipes. After all, healthy eating isn’t all that bad. Hone your cooking talents by carefully following her instructions in the video and blog post that she has posted for food enthusiasts.



Visit copperandcloves.com



6 Meal



A good meal comes in a 6-meal package, and here is how it works: speak with an expert, choose a meal plan, get nutritionist advice, and begin your healing journey. They offer services for weight loss, healthy eating, healing and recovery, and detox. You can get a one-day trial for Rs 1,200 by calling +91 9899975450.



Visit 6meal.in



Eatfit



A Bengaluru-based app, Eatfit serves healthy, delicious, honest, and genuine Indian food created with natural ingredients, no trans fat, and a lot of love! You can arrange your food from the beginning of the day to the end. Breakfast is one of the alternatives. Eat Fit’s HRX Health Jar pack contains nourishing dishes packed with immune-boosting superfoods such as chia seeds, oats, matcha, almonds, and many more. Aside from the launch, dinner, and snack options, each meal is guaranteed to give a dose of goodness that promotes your overall immunity.



Visit eatfit.in



Food Darzee



Among some of the meal subscription apps in India, Food Darzee is a famous app where you may customize a meal plan to your specific needs. The company provides healthy and appetizing meals that are delivered to your house. Their starter plan is at Rs 1,500 per day and includes four meals with the ability to choose between weight loss, muscle gain, and healthy eating.



Visit fooddarzee.com



Parafit



Imagine If you could eat whatever you wanted and still lose weight. In Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, Parafit provides personalized diet plans and healthy meal delivery. Simply select your plan, and a nutritionist will be assigned to you and your diet will be personalized.



Visit parafit.in



Fitmeals



Fitmeals’ culinary team is made up of dedicated and skilled chefs who are well-versed in nutrition, and all of their menus and meal plans are prepared by qualified nutrition experts. Weight loss, maintenance, athletic, Keto, and transformation problems are among the programs available. Fitmeals also offers healthy recipes that you may prepare at home and workout regimens.



Visit fitmeals.com



Caloriecare



Choose based on your dietary needs. All you have to do is select the food plan that best meets your health objectives. Customize your meals by including other cuisines or portion sizes, and there you go, freshly cooked meals are delivered in trays, each with a nutrition count.



Visit caloriecare.com



Growfit



A meal subscription service Growfit is run by a team of doctors, nutritionists, food technologists, counselors, technologists, and product developers who want to leverage the internet and cell phones to make health a daily habit.



The brand believes, “in empowering Indians to prevent, and even reverse, lifestyle diseases by addressing one of their root causes, nutrition. We work towards designing foods that offer balanced nutrition while using only the finest natural ingredients. We take it a step further by making sure everything is absolutely delicious! Because good health shouldn’t ever feel like a chore”.



Aside from the nutritious meals that you may order, they also have a Grow TV and Blog section where you can acquire all kinds of information on healthy eating.



Visit getgrowfit.in



My Square Meal



If you’re a busy on-the-go person who eats out frequently, you’re probably aware that it’s not healthy. Check out My Square Meal on Instagram, and they even have their own website where you can get home-cooked meals at extremely cheap pricing.



They offer ‘Corporate Employee Meal Solutions,’ which feature two separate combo options, namely Mini Meal and Full Meal with non-vegetarian alternatives. Price starts at Rs 3,000/- per month on weekdays.



Visit mysquaremeal.com



HealthyChef



All you have to do is express your interest to the HealthyChefs staff. The site provides a goal-based food subscription service as well as a workout platform.



Visit healthychef.in

