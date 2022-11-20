Chennaiyin FC secure first home win of the season

The lead did not last long as Chennaiyin substitutes — El Khayati and Baretto — combined in the very next minute to put the Marina Machans ahead again…reports Asian Lite News

Chennaiyin FC earned their first victory at home this season with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in a Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Saturday.



Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter. Substitutes Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur fell to their third consecutive loss for the first time since the 2020-21 season.



Both sides made four changes to their respective lineups. Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali and Jiteshwor Singh dropped out of the squad for the hosts, while El Khayati dropped to the bench. Vafa Hakhamaneshi returned in the heart of defence as Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag, and Sourav Das were given their first starts.



Daniel Chukwu, Laldinpuia Pachuau and Laldinliana Renthlei were all out injured for Jamshedpur FC, while Harry Sawyer dropped to the bench. Farukh Choudhary, Wellington Priori, Muhammed Uvais and Pandita were all drafted into the starting lineup. The injury-riddled Red Miners were dealt another injury blow in the 16th minute when Priori was stretchered off.



To make things worse, Jamshedpur FC went behind in the 27th minute. Julius Duker played a through ball to Dhas, who galloped forward in acres of space before getting his shot away. The midfielder’s attempt was parried by the keeper straight to Sliskovic, who stayed alert and headed the ball home from close range.



The game burst into life in the final quarter of the match. In the 76th minute, Sawyer flicked the ball on with his head towards the box as Pandita met it with a well-struck volley to level the score.



The lead did not last long as Chennaiyin substitutes — El Khayati and Baretto — combined in the very next minute to put the Marina Machans ahead again.



El Khayati whipped in a cross from the left flank and Baretto took it on the volley with his first touch of the match. There was enough time for El Khayati to bag a goal for himself – the Dutch midfielder sold a dummy to Peter Hartley before slotting the ball in at the near post five minutes from time to wrap up the win.



Chennaiyin FC’s first home win of the campaign sees them move from seventh to fifth with 10 points on the board. They will travel to Odisha for their next game on November 24.



On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have now lost three games in a row and are 9th. They return home for their next game against East Bengal FC on November 27.

ALSO READ-Nadal finishes his campaign with win over Ruud

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]