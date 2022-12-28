England announce schedule for men’s white-ball tour

The three-match IT20 series starts on March 9 at ZACS in Chattogram. The final two matches are on March 12 and 14 at SBNCS, Dhaka…reports Asian Lite News

Reigning T20 World Cup and Cricket World Cup Champions England on Tuesday announced the schedule for their men’s team’s tour of Bangladesh for six white-ball games in March 2023.



The tourists will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 and will play internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram. The last time England travelled to the Asian country, they emerged 2-1 victors in the ODI series.



The T20I series will be the first bilateral engagement between the two teams. Previously, England and Bangladesh have only faced each other in T20Is once — in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.



The tour will start with three ODIs, the first two matches taking place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Dhaka on March 1 and 3. The final match of the series will take place on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram.



The three-match IT20 series starts on March 9 at ZACS in Chattogram. The final two matches are on March 12 and 14 at SBNCS, Dhaka.



Before the start of the tour, England will play two warm-up matches, the schedule of which will be announced later.



“It is exciting that the England Men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic,” said ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor.



“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions,” she added.



Schedule:



1st ODI: March 1, Dhaka



2nd ODI: March 3, Dhaka



3rd ODI: March 6, Chattogram



1st T20I: March 9, Chattogram



2nd T20I: March 12, Dhaka



3rd T20I: March 14, Dhaka

