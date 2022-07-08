Abdullah, Jaishankar discuss ties on sidelines of G20

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyanon Thursday met with his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyanon Thursday met with his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the meetings of G20 ministers of foreign affairs held in Bali, Indonesia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening the historic relations between the UAE and India, under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

They also discussed areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries aimed at driving the global efforts to address current global challenges, along with regional and international issues of mutual concern.

“Delighted to meet FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Took great satisfaction at the transformation of our ties. Recent meeting of our leaders has given guidance for higher growth. Appreciated his insights on contemporary regional and international issues,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the relations between the UAE and India are growing stronger, due to the support of their leaderships aimed at enhancing their overall cooperation, which will strengthen the process of sustainable development in the two countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciates the visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to the UAE, and his warm feeling towards the Emirati leadership and people, he added.

He also wished further progress, development and prosperity for India.

Jaishankar highlighted the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and India, as well as their keenness to advance them to wider horizons, to meet the aspirations of their leaderships of more progress, development and prosperity.

The two sides noted that the strategic ties between the two friendly countries have grown recently and were crowned by signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), which will begin a new phase of economic cooperation and enhances the historic ties between the two countries, as well as mutual access to markets and economic and investment opportunities, which will raise the UAE-India non-oil trade to more than US$100 billion within five years.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

