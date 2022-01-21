The mortal remains of the two Indians killed in an oil tanker blast, carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, in the UAE on January 17 will reach to India on Friday…reports Asian Lite News



All formalities for repatriation of mortal remains were completed by the Indian embassy in the UAE on Thursday.

“@IndembAbuDhabi completed all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of 2 Indians deceased in Jan 17 incident. Remains reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by Govt of UAE & @AdnocGroup . Tied up with Punjab Govt for local support,” tweeted Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.



The mortal remains will reach Punjab’s Amritsar and will be handed over to the families of the deceased.



Three people, including the two Indians, were killed in the blast in three oil tankers in a suspected Houthi drone strike on Monday, January 17 in Abu Dhabi.

The oil tankers belong to ADNOC company, the leading energy producer of UAE. Six others also got injured, including two Indians, who were admitted in hospital and later discharged the same day.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the UAE in face of such “unacceptable” acts in a phone call with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE on Monday condemned the Houthi attack in the capital Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians, including two Indians. (ANI)

