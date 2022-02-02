Based on the announcement of the Ministry of Higher education of Afghanistan, universities in non-tropical provinces will resume in March…reports Asian Lite News

As per the announcement of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher education, public universities are set to reopen on Wednesday (February 2).

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a Twitter post applauded the move as crucial, saying that every young person has equal access to education.

“UN welcomes the announcement that public universities will begin re-opening 2 February to all female and male students,” said the Twitter post of UNAMA.

Based on the announcement of the Ministry of Higher education of Afghanistan, universities in non-tropical provinces will resume in March while the new educational year in all provinces is supposed to begin in April, reported Khaama Press.

A total of 150 public universities across Afghanistan were closed for six months after the Taliban takeover that affected the studies of thousands of students in the country.

