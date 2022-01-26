The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has launched multiple airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported…reports Asian Lite News





On Tuesday midnight, it was the second consecutive day of airstrikes by the coalition that hit the al-Siyanah maintenance camp in central Sanaa, Xinhua news agency reported citing al-Masirah TV.



The explosions smashed windows of nearby houses and sent a fire which could be seen from downtown.



The airstrikes came after the militia claimed responsibility for explosive-laden drones and ballistic missile attacks on sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Monday morning.



This was the second of such cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE claimed by the Houthi militia in nearly a week.

On Monday, the Defence Ministry of the UAE announced that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi militia.

The attack, caused no casualties, as the ballistic missile fragments fell in several locations around Abu Dhabi.

The ballistic missile launcher in Yemen’s Al Jawf governorate was destroyed shortly after it launched the two missiles against Abu Dhabi, UAE’s Defence Ministry announced in a post on its Twitter account.

Video footage posted on UAE Defence Ministry’s Twitter account showed a huge fire erupting at an infrastructure, which was described by the ministry as a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen, after it was hit by a missile. The missile was reported to have been launched by an F-16 fighter jet.

The ministry also said in a statement that it is ready to deal with any threats and will “take all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks.”

Yemen’s Houthi militia on Monday claimed responsibility for using ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones to strike a number of facilities deep within the UAE and Saudi Arabia, both of which have joined a military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

The strike had targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base and other sensitive sites in Abu Dhabi, as well as important sites in Dubai, Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement.

The militia also used “a large number of drones” to attack multiple military bases in Saudi Arabia’s Sharurah and other areas, and fired ballistic missiles against the Jazan and Asir regions, according to Sarea.

The strike against Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition, resulted in material losses but no casualties.

Turkey and Lebanon condemned the Yemeni militia’s missile attacks shortly after they occurred on Monday.

The Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, and on Jan. 17, they staged an unexpected attack on the UAE, in which three petroleum tankers caught fire near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company storage facilities. The attack resulted in the deaths of three people and the injuries of six more.

Meanwhile, the UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s attempt to target civil areas and facilities in the UAE with two ballistic missiles, affirming that this violent act cannot go without a thorough and comprehensive response. (with inputs from ANI/Xinhua)

