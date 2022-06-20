du highlights digital govt transformation

The roundtable was held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi with top executives from across UAE government organisations in attendance…reports Asian Lite News

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in cooperation with IDC Middle East and Africa (IDC MEA), today hosted an exclusive C-suite roundtable titled “Powering the Government’s Future Today”.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, delivered a welcome address, followed by a keynote speech from Ranjit Rajan, Vice President – Research (META) at IDC Middle East and Africa. Thought leaders also delivered forward-looking presentations that explored advanced technologies and 5G use cases in addition to the role of innovation in meeting future challenges.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government and Key Accounts at du, said, “The UAE has transitioned toward a digital approach to public services through an innovation-focused agenda. Today’s roundtable focused on emerging technologies such as 5G and the UAE’s government digital strategy to maximise the positive effects of digital services.”

The event underscored drivers of the UAE government’s digital transformation and the potential of technology to enhance future growth potential. An exclusive panel discussion moderated by Krishna Chinta, Programme Manager, Telecommunications and IoT at IDC Middle East and Africa, highlighted digital technology’s ability to transform the way the public sector operates and delivers services to customers and offered strategies for government leaders to accelerate the rate of their progress.

