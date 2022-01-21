Expo 2020 Dubai’s Global Goals Week in collaboration with the United Nations … reports Asian Lite News

Bringing the world together to drive collective progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a better and more equitable future for all by 2030 is the crucial focus of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Global Goals Week. The week-long events and festivities were organised in association with UN.

Global Goals Week, which will be concluded on Saturday, will serve as a platform for different players – from world leaders and policy-makers, to business leaders and citizens – to connect and work toward achieving the SDGs at a critical time of uncertainty in the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. With less than nine years left to deliver the goals, this week of hybrid events will highlight how the world’s fundamental challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: ““The United Arab Emirates believes in the importance of global collective action to create a future where everyone can thrive in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.

“By bringing the world together, Expo 2020 Dubai provides a launchpad to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, in the spirit of hope, resilience and optimism. Hosting the UN Global Goals at Expo 2020 is yet another further testament to our aligned vision for equitable, inclusive and sustainable communities for all.”

Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, said: “At the core of the 2030 Agenda is the need for urgent action to tackle growing poverty and inequality, empower women and girls and address the climate emergency. The world has still not embraced the pace and scale of change required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Kicking off year two of the Decade of Action, Global Goals Week launching at Expo 2020 in Dubai presents a critical opportunity to demonstrate, at every level, our raised ambition and commitment to keeping alive and achieving the Global Goals, ensuring we leave no one behind and that we recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ‘Global Goals for All’ flagship event, co-curated by Project Everyone, will welcome Her Excellency Mariam Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth; and virtually Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The panel will address the facts and solutions needed to inspire action around the world’s most prominent issues, including gender inequality and the climate crisis, on 16 January.

SDG 5: ‘Achieve gender equality and empower for all women and girls’ will be the focus for the Women’s World Majlis – A Better Future for All: Leaving No One Behind and will feature discussions with Her Excellency Epsy Alejandra Campbell Barr, Vice President of Costa Rica and Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and a global leader in sustainable development and gender equality, who will participate virtually.

Other World Majlis sessions include Everyday (S)heroes, in collaboration with Hungary; Extending the Revolution to Every Desk and Doorstep: Fourth Industrial Revolution for Everyone, in collaboration with Morocco; and Power to Change the World: Fuelling a Sustainable World in 2030, in collaboration with Australia.

Global Goals Week is the seventh of 10 Theme Weeks under Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet, offering an exchange of inspiring new perspectives to address the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time.

