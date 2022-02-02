The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his pride in the strong relationship the people of the state have with the UAE, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Welcoming the Kerala Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammed praised the contributions of the Indian expatriate community to the UAE’s development and highlighted the growing investments the two countries are making in each other’s economies, especially in renewable energy, logistics services, air transport and food security.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to expand economic and investment cooperation with India and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner in the world while the UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and the largest in the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohammed further said that the UAE’s ability to provide a conducive environment for foreign investment, a supportive legislative framework that protects these investments and a productive base for international companies to establish their headquarters creates a wide range of opportunities for enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

Noting that India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has enriched the event, Sheikh Mohammed said the organisation of ‘Kerala Week’ within the Indian Pavilion will showcase the state’s economic and investment potential. The country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai gives an opportunity for the two countries to explore new partnerships that can help build on the strong historical ties between India and the UAE.

The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his pride in the strong relationship the people of the state have with the UAE.

He conveyed his deep appreciation to the UAE government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian expatriate community. Expatriates from Kerala account for a large percentage of the Indian community in the UAE.

Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the two countries have significantly enhanced their ties in recent years as evidenced by the growing bilateral trade.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to advance their cooperation in various sectors and wished the UAE leadership and people continued progress and prosperity in the years to come.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of ministers and officials from both sides.

Pinarayi meets Hamdan at UAE Pavilion

On the same day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and identify opportunities for future partnerships.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the UAE is proud of its historical relations with India, especially with the state of Kerala. He noted that the UAE and India have a shared desire to constantly seek new ways to strengthen their bilateral ties and work together to enhance sustainable development in both countries.

Abu Dhabi chamber, CM discuss trade

Abdulla Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed with Kerala Chief Minister, the prospects of cooperation in diverse economic sectors and the best means of cementing trade and investment relations between Abu Dhabi and Kerala in a way that reflects their respective capabilities.

Held at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, the meeting witnessed the attendance of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, and Yousef Ali, 2nd Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along with Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Chamber.

During the meeting, Al Mazrui applauded the strong Emirati-Indian relations, and the fast-paced cooperation in all economic sectors, which would create more opportunities for growth and prosperity, attract more investments, and increase bilateral trade between the two sides.

Al Mazrui added that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is completely ready to increase its cooperation relations with Kerala to better serve the private sector in the two states, pointing to the need to seize all cooperation opportunities and expand the partnerships in the agriculture sector, the industry, tourism and food security.

Hon. Vijayan expressed his appreciation for the welcome he received at the Chamber, noting that Kelara and Abu Dhabi share strong relations on all levels especially in the economic, trade and investment fields.

The Chief Minister added that his visit comes to cement the cooperation and investment relations between Indian businesses with their Emirati counterparts, considering the attractive business environment of the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular, which makes it an attractive destination for Indian investments and capitals.

Yousef Ali, 2nd Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, gave a brief explanation about the Chamber’s services, noting that the Chamber works constantly with other economic establishments in the emirate to support businesses and to turn the private sector into an active and impactful factor in the national economy.

Ambassador Sudhir, for his part, praised the strong relations between the UAE and India on all levels, noting that the free trade agreement between the two countries is at its final stages and that it would contribute to boosting trade and investment trade between them.

By the end of the meeting, Vijayan called on to the Abu Dhabi Chamber to form an economic delegation and visit Keala to take a closer look at the available investment opportunities in diverse sectors, especially in agriculture, industry and tourism.

ALSO READ: Vijayan to open Kerala Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

Advertisements

