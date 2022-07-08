EID MUBARAK

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Abu Dhabi will create an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al Adha, offering residents and visitors a weekend packed with unmissable events, from immersive cultural experiences to stunning fireworks, a family-fun gaming festival and unmissable ‘staycation’ offers.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 21:00. In addition, Yas Bay will showcase a vibrant fireworks display on the first three days of Eid at 21:00 daily.

Visitors can take in the views from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall, making the most of the Eid weekend by participating in some of the retail and culinary deals on offer.

Straddling the Eid weekend, the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival will entertain families and youth with the latest video games and gaming tournaments. Starting on 7th July, visitors will be able to enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action, take on legendary games in the retro arcade section, or go head-to-head with friends in life-size racing simulators.

The programme will also feature daily stage games and activations, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, daily prize quests and Cosplay competitions.

Key cultural sites across Al Ain will be also hosting community events steeped in Emirati culture this Eid Al Adha. Families are invited to celebrate the festive occasion at Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Palace Museum, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Al Ain Oasis, where they will receive treats and gifts for children.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, in collaboration with the Creative Space Studio, will host an Eid Studio event for families and friends to capture their picture-perfect moments. With the spirit of the historic house inspiring the cultural setting, the two dedicated studio spaces will be open from 17:00 to 22:00 on 9-10 July.

Service timing

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the timings of all its services during the holiday of Eid Al Adha.

Customers’ Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, starting from Friday, 8th July 2022, until the official duty is resumed on Tuesday, 12th July 2022.

Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services via its website: www.itc.gov.ae, as well as Darb and Darbi smart apps. Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge starting from Friday, until 7:59 am on Tuesday. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official Eid holiday.

The ITC stated that the public bus services will operate according to their regular schedule during Eid. However, five additional regional bus services will operate during the evening peak hours between 4 pm till 12 am. This aims to increase the number of bus trips and facilitate passenger movements.

Hatta entry

Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, a meeting of a high-level delegation from key government authorities was held on Thursday to review preparations and procedures to facilitate the entry of visitors from Oman and offer them world-class services to enjoy Eid al-Adha celebrations in the UAE during the forthcoming holidays.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed emphasised the leadership’s keenness to promote Dubai’s status as a world-class tourist, trade, and business hub and noted that the Hatta Border Crossing was a strategic entry point to Dubai for passengers and tourists from GCC countries.

Sheikh Mansoor directed all relevant government authorities to ensure the border crossing point was fully prepared to receive passengers and offer them world-class services during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

He emphasised the highest level of preparedness of the Hatta Border Crossing to maintain strong border security and ensure the highest levels of efficiency as per international standards and best practices.

Delegates at the meeting confirmed that the Hatta Border Crossing was fully prepared to receive visitors to the country and provide them all necessary services during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

The participants affirmed that all the required procedures were in place to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic across the border while assuring the safety and security of visitors from Oman.

