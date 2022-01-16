The petitioner confessed his “guilt” in his judicial confessional statement before an Islamabad first class magistrate….reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan defence authorities told the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench that Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, who was found involved in espionage activities, had confessed to his “guilt” in his judicial confessional statement before an Islamabad first class magistrate, The Express Tribune reported.

On conclusion of the trial, the court adjudged him “guilty” of all the charges and awarded him the sentence of rigorous imprisonment for 14 years on May 29, 2019.

Moreover, the petitioner confessed his “guilt” in his judicial confessional statement before an Islamabad first class magistrate.

He also appeared before the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) and recorded his statement and was subjected to cross-examination by the private defence counsel of the petitioner, the report said.

Moreover, it was submitted that the interim relief in the form of suspension of the sentence would jeopardise the security and interest of the State.

“The petitioner remained on highly sensitive posts while serving in the Pakistan Army and his suspension of the sentence would endanger the State’s security/secrets. Further, the case before this court is an extraordinary sensitive in nature and the petitioner’s own life would be at risk as anti-state elements might harm him for their nefarious designs,” the report added.

The reply stated that this would also set the wrong precedent to set free the convicts involved in espionage activities.

It is re-emphasised that the petitioner’s confinement in jail was not only in the interest of the State but also for his own life.

The defence authorities have denied that convicted military officer was tortured or subjected to any derogatory treatment.

