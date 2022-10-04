High Commissioners from India and Bangladesh join together to share message of inclusivity and togetherness during Durga Puja festivities in London

Durga arrives at the banks of Thames with a bang! This year’s Durga Puja festivities in London witnessed a unique moment. High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami and High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem, came together to inaugurate London Sharad Utsav Durga Puja. Both the High Commissioners together underlined that Durga Puja symbolises inclusivity and togetherness.

Durga Puja is the largest Bengali festival in the world. In London, Bengal Heritage Foundation (BHF), celebrates the biggest Durga Puja in Europe – London Sharad Utsav – with more than 12,000 people joining over 4 days. Set at the historic Ealing Town Hall, the Puja brings together a unique milieu of tradition and trend, ensuring adherence to ceremonial rituals while creating an atmosphere of celebration of art, music, food, and fun.

India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London

This year, London Sharad Utsav introduced a unique “Naba Patrika Snan” on the river Thames’ banks for the first time in the UK. The other key attractions this year include a performance by award-winning singer Sayani Palit from India with cultural programmes like “Colours of India” – a kaleidoscope of folk dances from across India performed by the ladies of BHF, “Ek Sundar Swarnali Sandhya” – a beautiful golden evening of Bengali melodies by the BHF Choir, “Bollywood Bonanza” – a rocking Sunday evening swinging to BHF Choir, “Dhaaker tale komor dole” – DhaakDhunuchi Competition, “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” Quiz competition, “Hatti Matim Tim” by BHF Toddlers, “KhokaKhukur Dol Bol” by BHF Kids, “Surer Madhuri” – Antakshari afternoon.

This year’s theme is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, keeping up with spirit of India’s 75th year of Independence. This is also reflected on the décor of Ealing Townhall having a touch of tri-color in various places and the cultural programmes are also organised the theme.

‘Bengal Heritage Foundation had both the HCs from India and Bangladesh together reminding the world of the friendship between India and Bangladesh.

“Durga puja is an occasion of shared joy,” said Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India in the UK.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem inaugurate the Durga puja festivities in London

‘Durga Puja has always been a special festival for me since childhood and I have such fond memories,” said Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner of Bangladesh. “It has been a pleasure spending some time here with the BHF organisers and hearing from them about their experiences in organising this festival beautifully.

She also quoted the famous lines ‘Dhormo jar jar Utsav shobar’ meaning religions belong to individuals but festivals are for all.

“This is the start of a strong relationship and Bengal Heritage Foundation will continue strengthening this through various works of art, culture, and heritage between the two Banglas,” said Suranjan Som, Chair of Trustees, Bengal Heritage Foundation.

Bengal Heritage Foundation is a charity based in London, UK. BHF is focussed on preserving and promoting the shared heritage of Bengal and Britain through cultural, educational, sporting and tourism avenues. BHF promotes social cohesion between the Bengali Diaspora in the UK and their British counterparts through events that champion artistic and cultural experiences gaining advantage from shared history and values. BHF aim to reach out to audiences cutting across different backgrounds and generations through rich, diverse, sustainable events and celebration of arts, culture, and sports with support from the government and other ecosystem organisations.

High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami inaugurate the Durga puja festivities in London High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem inaugurate the Durga puja festivities in London India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London India, Bangladesh Envoys Celebrate Durga Puja in London

India, Bangladesh envoys attend Durga Puja festivities in London — @C Asian Lite @C London Daily Digital

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]