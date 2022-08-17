J&K Embark on Path of Progress

Jammu and Kashmir flooded with developmental work since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The new Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are now determined to come out of the shackles of the past, which is strengthening its present and preparing itself for the future … A special report by Dr Sakariya Kareem

A new era of development has been unleashed in Jammu and Kashmir and it is steady strides on the path of peace and development. After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there would be a fresh impetus to employment and prosperity in the area.



Three years ago, from August 5 when the abrogation was announced, an ecosystem of development was promoted in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, and a lot of employment opportunities were created. Seven new medical colleges and five new nursing colleges have been sanctioned in J&K and the number of medical seats has almost doubled from 500. Several hydroelectric projects have been commissioned in Jammu and Kashmir, which in the short and long term will benefit the industries as well as increase revenue. With the development of agriculture, the income of the people in the union territory will increase which in turn will provide a boost to the economy.

One Nation, One Ration Card scheme has been implemented by Jammu and Kashmir, while Ujjwala, Direct Benefit Scheme (DBT), Saubhagya and many other schemes have been implemented 100 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi has made an ambitious plan, which envisages providing clean drinking water to every household by 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state or UT in India where every person has got the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban and Rural, houses are being provided to the people. To understand what has changed after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, it is important to take a look at the pace of development and the standard of living of the people in the last 70 years. Now democracy in Jammu and Kashmir has reached every village.

The hill people never used to get the benefit of reservation, but now they are getting it. Electricity is reaching every house in Jammu and Kashmir. While preparing the plan of industrial development in J&K, care has been taken that those who set up industries in less developed areas should get more benefits, so that there can be an all-inclusive and all-around development of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K now also has a UT cadre, which will ensure the availability of adequate manpower. Also, Hindi and English have been given official language status along with Urdu and Dogri, which will make work easier.

The elections to the three-tier panchayat system in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted peacefully. Now everyone is exercising their rights. These elections marked a new beginning of development in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to improved peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, the tourists’ footfall has increased. The tourism industry is attaining its rightful place. Those places are being identified in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which can become top tourism destinations. The 137 mountain peaks of the Himalayas have been opened for foreign tourists, out of which 15 peaks are from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela

The plan for the first Central University with a Buddhist Studies Center in Ladakh is getting ready. The long pending demand for Union Territory status to Ladakh has also been fulfilled and Ladakh is on the path of progress. Three years ago on 5th August, the Central Government took a very far-sighted decision and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of development started in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley. Its wide impact will be seen even better by the year 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, Kashmir resides in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he often asks whether all the schemes are reaching properly the people of Jammu and Kashmir like the rest of the states of India or not. At the same time, the new Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are also determined to come out of the shackles of the past, which is strengthening its presence and preparing itself for the future. Earlier, terrorists dominated Pulwama and now AIIMS is being built in Pulwama at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

Colleges were closed for the youth, today IIT and NIFT are coming up at a cost of about Rs 900 crore. Along with this, two AIIMS and Medical colleges have also come up here. Record number of tourists arrived by air. From October 2021 to March 2022, more than 79 lakh tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. In December 2021 alone, the number of passengers arriving at Srinagar airport exceeded 3.24 lakh. 75 offbeat tourist centres are being developed. Tourism was promoted by organising houseboat festivals, Sufi programmes, literature and other festivals. Proposals for Rs 52,000 crore investment were received, which will create 2.37 lakhs of job opportunities. This includes projects worth Rs 14,500 crore for the Kashmir division and Rs 21,600 crore for the project in the Jammu division.

Kashmir-Army Soldiers along with locals take part in Kargil Vijay Diwas Tiranga boat rally in River Jhelum during the celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Srinagar-Umar Ganie (15)

