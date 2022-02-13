Karzai said that the international community should return the money to the Afghan people….reports Asian Lite News

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has attacked US president Joe Biden’s decision over allocating $3.5 billion to the victims of 9/11 and added that he must retreat his decision and hand over the property of the Afghan people back to them, Khaama Press reported.

Karzai said that the international community should return the money to the Afghan people.

He added that Osama Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan and now the people of Afghanistan should not pay for his activities.

“We are cooperative with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan when it comes to the release of Afghanistan’s assets but the money should be reserved in Afghan Central Bank when it is unfrozen. This reserve belongs solely to the Afghan people not to any government,” said Karzai.

He acknowledged that the Afghan people themselves are the victims of terrorism and no one can punish the victims.

Karzai suggested that the IEA must invite a Loya Jirga-grand gathering – so that the people of Afghanistan decide about their own future.

He along with Abdullah Abdullah sent a letter to the IEA and asked the leadership to invite Afghan officials in exile back to the country, the report said.

