UAE and Israel on Sunday deliberated aspects of cooperation under the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, signed by the two nations in 2020, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest…reports Asian Lite News

This came during a session of talks held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Israel, Isaac Herzog at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Herzog and expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing the relations between the two countries to a higher level for the higher good of their peoples and those of the region.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation at all levels, especially in the economic, trade, investment, development, technology, health, and other fields.

The meeting also dealt with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially the efforts made to achieve peace, stability and development in the Middle East region for the common good and prosperity of its peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Israeli president for his position and that of his country towards the recent terrorist attacks on civil facilities in the UAE.

“Your position embodies our common vision toward the necessity of addressing the sources of threats to regional stability and peace, foremost of which are the militia and terrorist forces, and the importance of adopting a firm international stance against them,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He pointed out that the successive visits by Israeli officials to the UAE affirm that the relations of the two countries are constantly moving forward and that there is a common and strong will to strengthen them for the common good of the two countries and their peoples.

He added that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement is a major turning point in history that embodies the UAE’s belief in peace and in opening fresh prospects for establishing bilateral partnerships, especially in areas of technology, innovation, health, energy, and other fields.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence that the two countries can present to the whole region a practical model to reap the fruits of peace, utilise available resources and capabilities and unleash the power of human mind to create a better future for all.

He also noted that Israel’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the dividends of this peace that will help deepen cooperation and partnership and identify mutual opportunities between Israel and the UAE.

“Our region is one of those that has suffered the most from wars and conflicts. Through peace, we, in the UAE, Israel and the entire region, can direct resources and energies to serving our peoples and paving the way for a better tomorrow,” Sheikh Mohamed added.

He emphasised that reaching a permanent settlement to the Palestinian cause would represent a strong impetus for peace in the entire region and enhance cooperation in facing common challenges in a way that blocks the path to violent extremism that’s followed by the proponents of eternal conflicts. Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to prevail in the Middle East Region.

For his part, the Israeli President expressed his delight with his first visit to the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Mohamed. He commended the growing cooperation between the two countries and the advanced steps they are taking to build on the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement. He also extended his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome he received, noting that this visit means a lot to him and the people of Israel, who are looking forward to continuing to promote peaceful coexistence and the peace agreement between the two countries.

He added that his visit is reflective of the vision toward peace that he’s carrying forward to the entire region. “We are both two successful countries; we have developed our nations and become a global model for success in many fields, foremost of which is how to lead and develop a country with an ambitious vision for the future,” the Israeli president said.

He added that late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation for a brilliant future for the UAE. “You are following in his footsteps by continuing his legacy in a way that delivers a message to the entire region that there is an alternative that is peace, coexistence and cooperation for the higher good of mankind,” he told Sheikh Mohamed.

President Herzog will attend the celebration of Israel’s National Day anniversary at Expo Dubai 2020 on Monday.

