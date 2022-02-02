His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior, at Qasr Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi…reports Asian Lite News

The Saudi Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and their wishes of continued good health and wellbeing to the UAE leaders and further prosperity and progress to the UAE and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing them continued good health and wellbeing, and expressed his wishes of further development and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud discussed the strong fraternal ties between their countries and ways to enhance them in all fields towards serving their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

On the same day, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also met with Prince Abdul-Aziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior, in Dubai.

The meeting, which covered issues of mutual interest, explored ways to further promote bilateral relations to serve the interests of the people of the two nations in various spheres.

