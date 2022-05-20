President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of AED35 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia to support its developmental efforts…reports Asian Lite News

The directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to provide this assistance come within the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries, and this initiative confirms the UAE’s keenness to support friendly countries, and its efforts to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia.

The UAE’s initiative aims to help meet the needs of the Somali people in various developmental areas, in an effort to improve their living conditions and enhance the Somali government’s capacity to deal with the humanitarian challenges facing Somalia.

Earlier, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a message of congratulations to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia on his election win.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed has received two phone calls from Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, wherein they offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

During the calls, the two presidents extended their sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, noting to the global humanitarian role of the late UAE President.

ALSO READ: Parliament affirms trust in Prez MBZ

They also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President, wishing him success in leading the country to more progress and prosperity, and expressed their willingness to enhance joint cooperation and partnerships between their countries and the Emirates under his leadership.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity.

Advertisements

