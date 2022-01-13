The Middle Eastern retail sector is closely monitoring customers’ behaviour and sales pattern to adapt new strategy to retain Covid/post-Covid era customers … reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The Middle Eastern retail sector is gearing up for major changes to cater the needs of customers in the Covid/post-Covid era. Industry veterans and captains of the legacy firms discussed issues triggered by Covid-19 and studies related to customers behavioural patterns besides logistical issues at Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Retail Conclave 2022 in Dubai.

Mr Kurivilla Markose, COO of International Division, Titan Company Ltd, provided a clear picture of the trends and the strategy his brand Tanishq adapting to embrace the changes in the market. Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, urged the legacy firms to change their strategy based on modern technology to cater the needs of the new era customers. The high-profile retail conclave took place at Taj Dubai in Business Bay. The IBPC Retail Conclave event was conceptualized by Dr. (CA) Sahitya Chaturvedi, Convener of Retail Small Large Enterprises (RSLE) Focus Group Forum. IBPC Secretary-General Mr. Dilip Sinha welcomed the guests and Chairman Mr. Suresh Kumar delivered the key note speech. Shajan Abraham, Steering Committee Member, RSLE Focus Group, also spoke. The Retail Conclave felicitated industry leaders with Retail Recognition Award. Lulu Group, Jashanmal Group were among the winners.

The event also honoured Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Customs, Department of Economic Development and Indian Consulate, Dubai for their support to the business sector in the UAE. Mr Manoj Abraham Mathew, Executive Vice President, and Territory Head (MENA PT, Zee TV Group moderated a panel discussion on “Digital Disruptions and Emerging Opportunities”. Six eminent industry leaders Mr. Abdulla Ajmal (Dy. COO, Ajmal Perfumes), Mr. Ashish Panjabi (COO, Jacky’s Group), Mr. Deepak Babani (Executive Vice-Chairman, Eros Group), Mr. Sachin Wadhwa (MD, Al-Futtaim Electronics, Watches & Jewellery), Mr. Sivaram Ramakrishnan (EVP – Head of Retail Banking Products, Emirates NBD) and Mr. Sethu Ramaswamy (Regional Head, Priority & Premium Banking, AME/E Standard Chartered), shared their experience and their company’s strategy to face the challenges in the market. Mr Amit Vardhan, Convener, IBPC- Advertising and Marketing Forum delivered the vote of thanks.

