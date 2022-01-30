India still has not had a respite from COVID-19 cases as the country saw a rise in the number of positivity cases rise today, driven by Omicron. In other news, Pakistan PM Imran Khan is set to visit China next month to strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries …writes Joyeeta Basu.

News in brief from South Asia

India

Pak national among five terrorists killed in J&K gunfights: Five terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters at Budgam and Pulwama districts in Kashmir in the last 12 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Modi to address nation today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. “It will begin after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi,” said Prime Minister’s Office, reports DNA News.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu declares assets worth Rs 44.63: Two high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh, and residential properties worth Rs 35 crore are part of the total assets declared by Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress’ candidate from Punjab, reports IANS.

COVID-19: The positivity rates of COVID-19 cases rose from 13.39 per cent to 14.50 per cent today. However, India’s daily COVID-19 curve showed marginal improvement as the country reported 2.34 lakh cases today, taking the total tally to 4.10 crore, reports NDTV.

Financial news

NTPC Q3 profit up 25 per cent to Rs 4,132 crore: State-owned NTPC reported a 24.6 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,131.9 crore in the three months ended December mainly on higher power sales, reports the Financial Express.

Pakistan

PM to visit China to reinforce strategic ties: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to visit China next month to reinforce their strategic ties and to advance economic and trade relations between the two countries, reports the Times of India.

Imran Khan

BSF, Pakistan Rangers revive talk: After three years, the border guarding forces of India and Pakistan have revived sector commander level talks. The Border Security Force and its counterpart-the Pakistan Rangers have held two meetings in the past six months, reports The Hindu.

Bangladesh

U-19 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh to set up semi-final clash with Australia: India set up an ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-final clash with Australia after knocking out defending champions Bangladesh, reports the Indian Express.

Afghanistan

India delivers 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan: India has supplied three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan in the fourth batch of medical assistance to the country and will provide further humanitarian help in form of medicines and food grains in coming weeks, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday, reports The Hindu.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, economic crisis turns into bonanza for second-hand car dealers: The government’s two-year vehicle import ban has forced desperate buyers to pay hefty amounts for no-frills family sedans in local markets, reports Firstpost.

On a lighter note…

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill get emotional on Bigg Boss 15: At Bigg Boss 15’s grand finale, Shehnaaz Gill, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, paid a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. After the tribute, she met the host, Salman Khan, as they both got emotional seeing each other, reports NDTV.

Salman Khan releases the highly awaited song, ‘Dance With Me’; shares post with fans: After unveiling the high octane teaser of the song, ‘Dance With Me’ this week, superstar Salman Khan finally released the song on Saturday, reports Mid-day.

Sharwanand, Rashmika-starrer ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ to release on February 25: Director Tirumala Kishore’s upcoming Telugu film, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’, featuring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, will hit screens on February 25, reports Mid-day.

