His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday tweeted in Malayalam to share the pictures of him hosting the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Expo 2020…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet read: “When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was given a reception at ‘Kerala Week’ at Expo 2020 Dubai. The UAE has a special relationship with Kerala and Keralites play an important role in the economic development of Dubai and the UAE.”

This is not the first time the Dubai ruler has tweeted in Malayalam to show his depth of friendship with the leaders of Kerala and love towards Keralites.

During the deadly floods that battered the state in August 2018, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted in Malayalam to show a gesture of solidarity.

In the tweet, the ruler of Dubai termed the flood as the “deadliest flood of the century” and said, hundreds had died and thousands had become homeless. He further appealed to the people of the nation “not to forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India” as a prelude to the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Chief Minister Vijayan had in 2020 appreciated the UAE government for protecting expatriates from his state living in the UAE during the mayhem unleashed by Covid-19.

The last time Vijayan met Sheikh Mohammed was in February 2019, when the former visited Dubai to discuss growing ties between Dubai and the south Indian state.

In December last year, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, visited Kerala and highlighted the profound partnership between the UAE and India. Al Zeyoudi also participated in the launch of the largest commercial centre of the LuLu Group in Thiruvananthapuram.

Al Zeyoudi also briefed Vijayan about the key developments in the UAE’s economic environment, following the announcement of the “Projects of the 50” and the launch of a number of strategic initiatives to reinforce the transformation to a new more flexible and sustainable economic model.

They also discussed ways of boosting their trade relations, enlarging the scope of their economic cooperation, and strengthening their bilateral cooperation based on promoting sustainable economic growth in the post-Covid-19 era.

