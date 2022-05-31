Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss has been at odds with Russian media due to her unwillingness to compromise with Putin. Last month, Truss even told G7 and NATO leaders at a meeting in Germany that the Kremlin leader was “humiliating himself on the world stage”…reports Asian Lite News

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian television personality Vladimir Solovyov recently suggested that Russia invade the United Kingdom next, saying he’d like to see Moscow take Stonehenge.

According to The Independent, Solovyov, who has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and who is known as “Putin’s voice”, said that Russia could invade Britain and target UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Speaking on his Russia-1 program, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, the anchorman claimed that Russia’s invasion could stretch as far as Stonehenge, the historic landmark in England that lies in Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.

When asked by the Ukrainian political analyst Vasil Vakarov how far Russia would be willing to go before stopping, Solovyov replied: “Well, when we have to, then we will.”

“Where will we stop? Well, as I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge. Liz Truss says she’s the one fighting the war,” Solovyov said as quoted by Independent. Moreover, Solovyov also reportedly claimed that the Kremlin leader should attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss has been at odds with Russian media due to her unwillingness to compromise with Putin. Last month, Truss even told G7 and NATO leaders at a meeting in Germany that the Kremlin leader was “humiliating himself on the world stage”. “We must ensure he faces a defeat in Ukraine that denies him any benefit and ultimately constrains further aggression,” she said as per Newsweek.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Russian state TV has threatened Britain or Europe in general. Back in April, Solovyov threatened the UK with the possibility of nuclear annihilation via the Sarmat – a Russian ballistic missile. As per Newsweek, he said on his show, “One Sarmat means minus one Great Britain because they’ve gotten totally boorish.”

Separately, former Russian MP Yuri Shvytkin also claimed that Moscow could wipe out “the whole of the UK in two minutes” with nuclear weapons.

