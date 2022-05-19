The Museum cements its position to develop assets within fields of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the future of mixed reality, mobility, the metaverse and other future technologies.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future has entered into a collaboration with Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. Through this collaboration, the Museum aims to develop and launch a range of digital products on the blockchain, starting with their first-ever NFT collection – The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse.

The Museum, which launched only a few weeks ago, is already making a significant impact with visitors, with tickets and Museum Future Talks series sold out days in advance.

With this announcement to collaborate with Binance NFT, the Museum of the Future cements its position to develop assets within fields of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the future of mixed reality, mobility, the metaverse and other future technologies.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, said, “Museum of the Future’s partnership with the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem player makes a significant contribution towards Dubai’s plans to establish a new international digital asset ecosystem, which will, in turn, generate long-term economic growth within the digital economy.”

Lath Carlson, Executive Director of Museum of the Future, said, “This exciting project is the first of many future ventures that will see us working with the world’s brightest minds and construct high-impact developments that will shape the future.”

The Museum of the Future is developing a range of virtual assets and will pioneer development in the crypto-technology space. The first NFT drop is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the collection to be intrinsically linked to ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’, aiming to set new standards for NFTs worldwide.

Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Museum of the Future in Dubai, a truly unique and innovative concept. We look forward to working with the Museum to develop industry-leading digital products that enhance the growth of the industry and promote adoption of blockchain within the region.”

The Museum of the Future presents a clear roadmap for Dubai and the UAE’s future, through which all vital sectors stand to benefit from future economic, developmental, scientific and humanitarian opportunities.

In addition, the Museum of the Future will be a major laboratory for governmental and non-governmental entities and institutions in Dubai, as well as a factory for ideas and perspectives to understand, design and build the future.

Further, the museum aims to build a network of partnerships with major scientific and research institutions and centres in the world in order to host and promote in-depth dialogues about future trends shaping various developmental, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian sectors.

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillarless structure also represents a novel global intellectual centre. It is a “living” laboratory designed to foster a spirit of collaborative innovation among leading scientists to inspire new out-of-the-box solutions to tomorrow’s greatest challenges and spur a new era of scientific discovery in the region and beyond.

