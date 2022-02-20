The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition…reports Asian Lite News

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Saturday that Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban which is under UN sanctions for terrorism.

Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session “Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?” “We are reluctant to recognize [the Taliban] and will not do that,” she said, reported Sputnik News Agency.

The Taliban’s swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government.

The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition, reported the news agency.

Taliban delegation meets Gulf envoys in Doha@MoFA_Afg

Talks planned in Norway, Turkey

Norway and Turkey are expected to hold talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban in the near future, Sputnik News Agency reported citing Afghan media reported.

Citing sources in the Taliban, the media reported that the meeting in Turkey will be held in Istanbul.

From January 23 to January 25, this year the Taliban delegation headed by the Foreign Minister of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid an official visit to the Norwegian capital at the invitation of the kingdom, Sputnik reported.

The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK.

Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.

Qatar and Turkey are seeking a mandate to manage the Kabul airport, shattered during chaotic mass evacuations and withdrawal of foreign troops last year after the Taliban came to power. The radical movement has agreed to accept technical assistance from Qatar and Turkey but wants to be in charge of the airport’s management alone. The talks have continued since August, Sputnik reported.

Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August. (ANI)

Advertisements

