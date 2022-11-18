Over 200 stakeholders to accelerate zero-emission transportation

Automakers with 2035 ICE phase-out targets account for 23 per cent of the market, up slightly from 19 per cent a year ago…reports Asian Lite News

The Accelerating to Zero (A2Z) Coalition was launched on Thursday, the next step in securing more ambitious commitments to a zero-emission vehicles transition aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Announced on Solutions Day at COP27, more than 200 stakeholders are signalling their commitment to a rapid transition to zero-emission transportation.

The A2Z Coalition connects the world’s leading organisations on zero-emission transportation, creating a platform to support in understanding, developing, and implementing ambitious zero-emission transportation policies and plans, and showcase leadership.

With transportation accounting for approximately 20 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, shifting the sector is crucial to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

Over 200 organisations from governments, industry and civil society are joining together with support from the A2Z Coalition to accelerate the transition to zero emission transport.

The A2Z Coalition is a partnership of the UK government’s COP26 Presidency, The Climate Change High-Level Champions, the International Council on Clean Transportation, Climate Group, and the Drive Electric Campaign working towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission no later than 2035 in leading markets and 2040 globally.

A2Z Coalition’s partners also work on the acceleration of zero-emission medium and heavy duty vehicles.

The A2Z Coalition builds off the momentous foundation of the “Zero Emission Vehicles Declaration” (ZEV Declaration) generated at COP26 and hosted by the UK COP Presidency in collaboration with the High Level UN Climate Champions and the Climate Group.

Originally launched at COP26, at COP27, it brings together over 200 signatories from national and sub-national governments, vehicle manufacturers, NGOs, businesses, fleet owners, and others all committed to all new car and van sales being zero emission by 2035 in leading markets, and by 2040 globally.

Since COP26 there has been a global growth of 95 per cent across the electric vehicles market, yet climate experts say the world must accelerate the transition and the share of sales of electric vehicles will need to accelerate five times faster for passenger vehicles, 10 times faster for electric buses, and even more rapidly for freight.

BloombergNEF’s ZEV Factbook, published on Thursday, sounds a note of caution as progress on new commitments to zero-emission vehicles from both automakers and governments has slowed over the last year.

National ZEV targets and internal combustion engine (ICE) phase-out targets now cover nearly 41 per cent of the global passenger vehicle market by 2035, similar to a year ago.

Nigel Topping, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the UK, COP26, said: “Accelerating the transition to a sustainable and clean transport sector should be a top priority for governments and businesses. We’re glad to launch the A2Z Coalition as a platform that builds on the positive momentum achieved by the ZEV Declaration to increase commitments and support the declaration signatories.

“We call on more non-state actors to come forward next year and make and implement ambitious commitments to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reap the benefits of cleaner air, jobs, economic growth, and keeping our Paris Agreement goals within reach.”

