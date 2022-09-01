Pakistan commends UAE’s support amid floods

The Pakistani diplomat said this during his meeting today with Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), at the ERC headquarters, in the presence of a number of officials…reports Asian Lite News

Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, has commended the UAE and its leadership for the noble humanitarian support for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan. The severe flooding has caused loss of lives and significant damage to infrastructure.

He said that the UAE was among the first countries to immediately respond and carry out its humanitarian mission as soon as the disaster occurred, with its teams being the fastest in reaching the affected areas, despite the field and logistic challenges.

The Pakistani diplomat said this during his meeting today with Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), at the ERC headquarters, in the presence of a number of officials.

He also expressed his country’s appreciation of the efforts of the ERC, led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to relieve the suffering of the displaced and improve their living conditions.

Gondal affirmed that the ERC has proven that it is up to challenge and fit to bear its humanitarian responsibility, noting that it is currently taking an honorable stance towards the victims and has been exemplary in dealing with the disaster.

He gave a detailed briefing on the current humanitarian situation in Pakistan and his country’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people.

For his part, Al Junaibi shed light on the details of the ERC’s operations and its future relief plans, which will include several areas across health, living, and housing conditions, stressing the ERC’s keenness on enhancing its humanitarian efforts to help those affected. He affirmed that the ERC’s efforts are simply part of its duty towards the brotherly Pakistani people and a translation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence is continuing its humanitarian operations in Pakistan, through the launch of a second airlift of humanitarian aid from the UAE.

The second batch of aid included further relief supplies, shelter material, humanitarian aid, food and medications for people affected by the floods that hit the country.

The humanitarian aid was dispatched as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support flood-hit Pakistan.

The armed forces have dedicated military aircraft to transport humanitarian aid on account of the competitive edge they have gained in transporting relief material regionally and internationally.

The provision of the UAE aid falls under the Article No.9 of the ‘UAE’s Principles of the 50’, which considers foreign humanitarian aid an integral part of the country’s ethical commitment toward friendly countries.

