President MBZ to visit Greece

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is paying an official visit to the Republic of Greece.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with the President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece; Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis; and a number of officials in Greece, friendship ties, various paths of cooperation and joint work, and ways to develop them within the framework of the strategic partnership that binds the two countries, state media WAM reported.

In June, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited UAE and met with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen prospects of joint cooperation across various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah had affirmed that the UAE-Greece diplomatic relations, which began in 1976, have witnessed continuous progress, noting to the qualitative leaps achieved by the 2020 strategic partnership signed between them.

Also in June, UAE Industry Minister Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaberhad paid a visit to Athens, where he met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Dr. Al Jaber said that the UAE’s leadership is keen to build and strengthen ties in vital areas and promising sectors that contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth for both nations.

He stated that since the launch of the strategic partnership in November 2020, UAE-Greek ties have grown substantially despite the impact of the pandemic globally. The comprehensive partnership has also contributed to strengthening economic and international cooperation and areas of common interest including economic field, international cooperation, investment, energy, environment, agriculture, among others.

Trade relations between the UAE and Greece have recorded remarkable growth. The value of non-oil foreign trade between both countries reached more than AED2.1 billion, a 67 percent increase compared to 2020, and up 23 percent from 2019, which reflects a significant growth jump compared to pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

The value of Greek investment activity in the UAE reached over AED341 million by the end of 2019, of which approximately 50 percent was spurred in real estate activities, 23 percent in transportation and storage, 20 percent in construction, and 4 percent in information communication technology. Meanwhile, UAE investments in Greece increased to AED954 million by the end of 2020.

