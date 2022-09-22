Raisi launches scathing attack on US at UNGA

The Iranian President also claimed that US hegemony is coming to an end…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi launched a scathing attack against US foreign policy in his address to the UN General Assembly and announced the emergence of a new world order.

Raisi said American foreign policy over the past century had proved that the “unilateralist” approach was one in which the US had pursued self-interest at the expense of partnerships, Arab News reported.

“What is happening in Europe today has been seen all over the world before. The fate of many countries shows America pursues its own interests against the interests of its allies,” the report quoted Iranian President as saying.

“Unilateralism has been the tool to hold many countries back. On a selective basis, America cannot be allowed to determine which countries have the right to stand on their own two feet because even friends of America do not benefit from this.”

The Iranian President also claimed that US hegemony is coming to an end.

“This order has lost its power, and a new order is shaping up to tackle it as this old system’s policies are defeated,” he said.

“We are witnessing a change of the world order, a world order of hegemony in which financial power gains a control over ‘standards’ of human behaviour which are used to subjugate. This is coming to an end,” he added.

Also, Raisi claimed that Daesh was a US construct, slamming what he contended was the hypocrisy of a country claiming a base in justice and humanity.

A day before his UNGA speech, Raisi reiterated that Iran needs reassuring guarantees as well as the closure of the ongoing inquiry into the Islamic republic by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) before a nuclear deal can be reached.



According to a statement published on the Iranian presidency’s website, Raisi on Tuesday made the remarks in a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iran is ready to reach a “fair and stable” nuclear agreement, but considering the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s demand to “receive reassuring guarantees” is “completely reasonable and logical”, said Raisi.



The Iranian president also described the IAEA’s inquiry as “a serious obstacle to reaching an agreement,” noting that “we believe that without the closure of Iran’s cases, it is not possible to reach an agreement”.



As for Iran-Europe relations, Raisi said that the improvement of Iran’s relations with Europe depended on the independence of the countries of the European continent from the will and opinion of the US.

