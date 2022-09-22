Haley slams govt for letting Raisi speak at UN 

The former governor of South Carolina said that Iran is the world’s “number one state sponsor of terrorism” and yet the current US administration is “falling over itself” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran…reports Asian Lite News

Former US envoy to UN, Nikki Haley, slammed Joe Biden administration for allowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend the UN General Assembly in New York and give a speech.

She said US must resist becoming a “stupid host” by inviting to the country Iranian leaders who plot against America’s national security and other interests, Arab News reported.

Speaking at the 2022 summit of United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, the former governor of South Carolina said that Iran is the world’s “number one state sponsor of terrorism” and yet the current US administration is “falling over itself” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, it was reported.

Haley said that Tehran has “never kept a promise” as she told the packed audience in a midtown Manhattan hotel that the regime’s representatives chant “‘death to America, death to Israel,’ every single day” and this should severely restrict the extent to which the US deals with Iran on the diplomatic stage.

According to Arab News, Haley said that Iranians “claim they are great on human rights” but the world “needs to see them for the thugs that they are.” She highlighted the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who was beaten by police in Iran after they detained her for “improperly” wearing a hijab.

ALSO READ: Raisi launches scathing attack on US at UNGA

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]