Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that stability and durable peace in Afghanistan require the formation of an inclusive government in the country to address the challenges.

Raisi made the remarks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement quoted Raisi as saying the inclusion of all ethnic and political groups in the government is needed for security and stability in Afghanistan.

“Formation of a broad-based government with the participation of all groups is the only way for stability and durable security in Afghanistan,” the Russian foreign ministry said quoting Raisi.

Putin also commented on Afghanistan, saying the situation in Kabul is worrisome.

“Now, of course, both you and we are concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these questions with you and find out your position on these issues,” Putin told Raisi as they met, as reported by Tolo News.

The formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan has been called for by many regional countries at various meetings, as well as by the international community in general, as mentioned by Tolo News.

Turkey, Qatar reach deal

Turkey and Qatar have reached an agreement with the Taliban on the issue of maintaining security at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik.

“Negotiations in Kabul are ongoing. Our delegation is there. An agreement has been reached on the issue of security,” Sputnik quoted a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.

However, discussions are continuing regarding the calculation of the cost of this process, the sources said

“The negotiation process is taking place in a constructive manner,” the source informed further.

It came after the second round of negotiations over the running of Afghanistan’s airports had begun with a Qatar-Turkish company earlier this month.

The Deputy Head of Civil Aviation, Ghulam Gilani Wafa, earlier in January had said the Afghan side will attempt to find the best choice when signing the contract, according to TOLOnews.

“Today, we started online negotiations and they will continue until we reach a decision on the contract. We will start face-to-face negotiations if we feel it is needed,” Gilani Wafa had said. (ANI)

