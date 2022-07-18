Russian officials laud Saudi’s Haj services

The consul general of Russia in Jeddah, Yusup Abakarov, also praised the efforts made and services provided to the pilgrims…reports Asian Lite News

The head of Russian Haj Affairs Office Hezbollah Asyouf has praised the services and facilities provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims, which contributed to achieving the huge success of the Haj season, it was reported.

“The care and concern of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to serve the pilgrims was not limited to the giant projects in Makkah and the holy sites, but this year we have witnessed a lot of developments that confirm the care and full attention provided by the Kingdom’s government to the pilgrims,” said Asyouf during his meeting with Zuhair Khattab Shaker, managing director of the Haj services of Tawafa Company for pilgrims of Europe, America and Australia.

The consul general of Russia in Jeddah, Yusup Abakarov, also praised the efforts made and services provided to the pilgrims, in addition to the distinguished procedural, technical and organizational facilities that contributed to achieving the success of Haj.

“The giant projects in the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites are evidence of the full concern and care of the Kingdom’s government to the pilgrims and its keenness every year to provide more services and capabilities in order for them to perform their rituals with ease,” he said.

Abakarov also praised the services provided by the company to the pilgrims in general, and in particular to Russian pilgrims, whose number this year was about 12,500, it was reported.

