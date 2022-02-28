The move was announced during Putin’s meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov….reports Asian Lite News

Russian ground units, equipped with intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as vessels from the Northern and Pacific Fleets, have been placed on high combat alert, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The Russian Navy includes submarines armed with nuclear missiles, RT reported.

The ministry said the move was made in accordance with the order issued by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, RT reported.

Putin cited “illegitimate sanctions” against Russia and “aggressive statements” by Western officials, without elaborating.

Many countries, including the US, the UK and EU member states, have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin had placed the country’s nuclear deterrent forces on “special” alert on Sunday, RT reported.

The move was announced during Putin’s meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

“Western countries are not only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic area. I’m speaking about the illegitimate sanctions that everyone is well aware of. However, the top officials of the leading NATO countries also make aggressive statements against our country as well,” Putin stated.

The move comes in response to ‘hostile’ rhetoric by top NATO officials, Putin said, RT reported.

Meanwhile, Russia banned flights for airlines from 36 countries in retaliatory move against EU airspace ban, reported Xinhua.

As a response to the ban of European states on Russian air carriers, a restriction has been introduced on the operation of flights by air carriers from 36 countries, according to aviation authorities.

These restrictions will affect airlines from Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada and Portugal, among others, reported Xinhua.

Further, as per regional governor of Kharkiv, Russian shelling has killed at least 11 civilians in the city.

“The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas,” Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying that, “As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services… currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

