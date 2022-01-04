Saif bin Zayed meets UK Home Secy

His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Monday met with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Patel discussed ways to enhance profound ties between the UAE and the UK in the security and policing fields.

Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of H.H. the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and a number of officers attended the meeting.

