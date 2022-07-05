Sajid, Rishi Desert Sinking Boris Ship

Rishi Sunak says the public expect “government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

The fate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson hangs in balance as two senior cabinet minister tender resignation. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit the Boris cabinet amid a row over the handling of misconduct claims against ex-Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

In his letter he says “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”. He adds: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

Sunak says “our country is facing immense challenges”.

“I publicly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it’s not true. They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one.

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

“I am sad to be leaving government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this”, he adds.

”I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care,” tweeted Sajid. “It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

