Saudi Arabia and Japan reaffirm bilateral ties

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Yoshimasa Hayashi seek to increase cooperation in clean energy, climate change, infrastructure, tourism, and culture under the “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030].”…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held bilateral talks on Tuesday in Tokyo, further strengthening the cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Hayashi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its condolences sent after the passing for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Japan places extreme importance on its relations with Saudi Arabia,” Hayashi said. “I welcome the cooperation between our countries, such as the telephone call between Prime Minister Kishida and his royal highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.”

Hayashi also expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, and requested for continued cooperation in stabilizing the international crude oil market and for additional production increase.

The Japanese FM said that he looks to further promote cooperation in various fields such as clean energy, including renewable energy, and other areas including climate change, infrastructure, tourism, and culture under the “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.”

In response, Prince Farhan stated that the strategic partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia is solid and that he would like to continue to work closely together, including in cooperation towards stabilizing the international crude oil market.

The Japanese foreign minister said the Kishida administration supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts in economic and social reforms. “I hope that the bilateral ties will be further strengthened,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the Kingdom wants to further strengthen its relationship with Japan through cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers discussed the need for collaboration by the international community and for the strengthening of the functions of the entire United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council reform, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They also exchanged views on the situation in Asia, such as responding to North Korea, including its nuclear and missile issue and the abduction issue, and concurred to continue to work together. Both sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Iran and Yemen.

In response, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for Prince Farhan’s visit to Japan and his deep appreciation for the letters of condolence from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the passing of Abe.

Kishida also stated that he looks to further expand the friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, under the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030,” according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

