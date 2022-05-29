During the visit, Al-Falih will meet with a number of government officials and executives of major Greek companies, and will participate in the fifth meeting of the Saudi-Greek Ministerial Committee and the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih will start an official visit to Greece on Sunday to head of a delegation of government officials, representatives of the private sector and businessmen.

The three-day visit aims to expand the strategic partnership and enhance investment and trade relations between the two countries, the ministry announced.

During the visit, Al-Falih will meet with a number of government officials and executives of major Greek companies, and will participate in the fifth meeting of the Saudi-Greek Ministerial Committee and the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum.

He will also conclude the work and activities of the Saudi-Greek Business Council, with the participation of the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Federation of Greek Companies, which aims to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, address the challenges facing investors and exchange information on available investment opportunities.

