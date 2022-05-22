They also reviewed developments the Kingdom is witnessing within the framework of its Vision 2030, commending the cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs…reports Asian Lite News

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has met here with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic and historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen them.

The efforts being made concerning the Yemeni issue and its latest developments were also discussed, as the Deputy Minister of Defense, currently on a visit to the United States of America, affirmed the Kingdom-led coalition’ support of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting entities, and the Kingdom’s aspirations for the Yemenis to reach a comprehensive political solution that would move Yemen to peace and development.

Also, the Deputy Minister of Defense stressed that, despite the positiveness of the announced truce to a large extent, there is an important role that the United Nations and the international community must play to put pressure on Houthi militias to open Taiz roads, deposit the revenues of Hodeida port and engage seriously in peace efforts to move Yemen to security, stability, construction and prosperity.

The two sides also affirmed the two countries’ common vision to confront Iran’s destabilizing policies in the region, which includes security and diplomatic coordination between the two friendly countries to confront Iranian threats, including dealing with Iran’s nuclear file and its program to develop ballistic missiles as well as its sponsorship of terrorism. The Deputy Minister of Defense also met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken:



I discussed with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman the strengthening of the kingdom's defenses.



Maybe it's time to do away with masks on official photos? All are vaccinated & healthy; & photos take a minute to take! https://t.co/9igxt3l4Bj — Irina Tsukerman (@irinatsukerman_) May 21, 2022

During the meeting, they discussed a number of files of common interest, mutual coordination and continuous cooperation between the two friendly countries to achieve support for efforts in maintaining security, peace and stability in the region and the world. They also reviewed developments the Kingdom is witnessing within the framework of its Vision 2030, commending the cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense voiced his welcome to the US side’s affirmation of the Kingdom’s support in developing its military capabilities and meeting its defense needs. The meeting was attended by Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America; the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber and a number of senior Saudi and US officials.

ALSO READ-Palestinian’s inalienable rights in UAE’s top foreign policy priority

Advertisements

