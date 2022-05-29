The council is expected to discuss a report from the Human Resources and Social Development Committee on the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s annual report for 2021-2022…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council will meet on Monday to discuss several items, including reports on general intelligence, international strategic partnerships, and draft labour agreements.

It will listen to the Trade and Investment Committee’s observations on the Saudi Accreditation Center’s annual report for the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Security and Military Affairs Committee’s observations on the General Intelligence Presidency’s report for 2021-2022, and the Islamic Affairs Committee’s observations on the civil transactions draft.

It will vote on recommendations for these items.

It is scheduled to discuss findings from the Media Committee on the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s annual report for 2021-2022, and the report from the Human Resources and Social Development Committee on the General Organization for Social Insurance’s annual report for 2021-2022.

It will discuss the report from the Human Resources and Social Development Committee on a draft agreement between Saudi Arabia and Burundi to employ workers and another draft agreement between the two countries to employ domestic workers.

Also on the agenda are two reports from the Foreign Affairs Committee on the annual report on international strategic partnerships for 2021-2022 and a draft memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Kenyan counterpart.

The council is expected to discuss a report from the Human Resources and Social Development Committee on the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s annual report for 2021-2022.

During the Wednesday session, the council is scheduled to review reports from the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee on a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Public Prosecution and the Algerian Ministry of Justice.

The annual report of the Supreme Judicial Council on administrative and financial work for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques’ annual report for 2021-2022 will also be reviewed and discussed.

The council will discuss the reports from the Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Committee regarding the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s annual report for 2021-2022, and reports on two draft memoranda of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Transport and its French counterpart.

The first is about technical cooperation in rail transport. The second is about cooperation in transport and innovation in the transport and logistics sector.

The Shoura Council will review two draft memoranda of understanding between Saudi Post and Egypt Post for cooperation in postal services provided to Egyptian pilgrims.

ALSO READ-Saudi Arabia Concludes Participation in Davos WEF 2022

Advertisements

