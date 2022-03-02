The Forum presented the investment advantages enjoyed by the Emirate of Sharjah…reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation efforts and exploring promising opportunities in many important sectors between the Emirate of Sharjah and India, to achieve economic diversification, enhance competitiveness, attract investments, and increase their trade exchange.

This came during the Sharjah-India Business Forum, which was recently organised by SCCI, on the occasion of the visit of a delegation from the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the Emirate of Sharjah. The Forum included representatives of major trade companies specialised in building materials, electronics, textiles, electrical household appliances, food and agricultural products, medical equipment, gold, and shipping services.

The Forum was attended by Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communications and Business Sector, and Ali Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre, in addition to representatives from a number of government departments, Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, and the local private sector.

The Forum presented the investment advantages enjoyed by the Emirate of Sharjah, which is the first industrial destination in the MENA region exporting and re-exporting all the emirate production, which turned it into an industrial gateway open to world markets.

Abdulaziz Shattaf welcomed to the visiting delegation, stressing that the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of India have a long history of commercial, social and cultural relations.

Following the main session of the Forum, a series of side and bilateral work meetings were held between the heads and managers of Emirati and Indian companies, with the aim of opening new channels of communication for dialogue, exchanging opinions and experiences, and identifying opportunities available to each of them in order to develop areas of cooperation and study the possibility of establishing joint projects that serve the interests of both parties.

