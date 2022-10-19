Braverman, who triggered political crisis after alleging the Indian community and others of breaking rules, was sacked after sending an official document to a parliamentary colleague by breaking the ministerial code

Controversial British politician Suella Braverman resigns as home secretary after a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Suella Braverman at a Diwali event hosted by Indian Global Forum (Twiiter)

Braverman, who triggered a political crisis after alleging the Indian community and others of breaking rules, was sacked after sending an official document to a parliamentary colleague by breaking the ministerial code.

Braverman admits that she is going after breaching rules and sending an official document from her personal email.

In a blistering resignation letter, she says the government needs to rely on people “accepting responsibility for their mistakes”, BBC reported.

The outgoing home secretary says she is resigning with the greatest regret:

“Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration.

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.

“As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.

“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t sce that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

BBC reveals that the cabinet secretary informed the prime minister that there had been two breaches of the ministerial code by Suella Braverman.

The first one is related to the use of a personal email account and the second to the sending of a government document to someone not authorised to receive it.

Whilst the information did not amount to a breach of national security it was potentially market-sensitive as it did contain government policy.

